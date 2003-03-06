 Skip to main content
Another death in nightclub fire raises toll to 99

The charred remains of the The Station nightclub
BOSTON, Massachusetts (CNN) -- A man injured in the February 21 fire at a Rhode Island nightclub died Thursday at a Boston hospital, bringing the total number of dead in the tragedy to 99.

Mitchell Shubert died at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he had been taken for treatment, the hospital announced. He is the third person to die in the aftermath of the blaze; 96 died at the scene.

Fire quickly consumed The Station, in West Warwick, Rhode Island, after pyrotechnics were set off during a performance by the band Great White, igniting foam insulation that had been used as soundproofing. While band members insist they had permission from the club's owners to set off the fireworks, the owners have said no permission was given.

Rhode Island officials are conducting an investigation into the incident, trying to determine whether criminal charges should be brought.

Two surviving members of the band, a retooled '80s group known for the hit "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," returned to West Warwick a week after the fire and have testified before a grand jury.

The fire started during Great White's first song. The pyrotechnic display ignited soundproofing behind the stage and quickly burned through the crowded building.

Gov. Don Carcieri has temporarily banned the use of pyrotechnics in clubs in Rhode Island that hold 300 or fewer people and said 200 deputy fire marshals are inspecting those sites for potential code violations.


