Election Day 2016: A historic moment arrives

Washington (CNN) Americans are casting their verdicts on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Tuesday after an exhausting, acrimonious campaign that at times revolted the nation and tore at its fabric.

History will be made no matter how the vote turns out. Clinton would become the first woman to win the presidency in the 240-year history of the United States. A Trump triumph would represent a massive repudiation of the Washington establishment not seen in generations.

Both candidates argue the election presents an unusually significant choice for a divided nation. Democrats warn that Trump, with his rhetoric on race, gender and immigration, would represent a rejection of core American values. Trump insists his outsider campaign represents America's last chance to drive out a corrupt political establishment that has turned its back on blue-collar workers.

"Years from today, when your kids and grandkids ask what you did in 2016, when everything was on the line, I want you to be able to say that you did vote," Clinton told a crowd of thousands in Philadelphia Monday. "You voted for an inclusive, big-hearted, open minded country. (A) future that will make sure that we all keep moving together. Because I do believe we are stronger together. And you voted for an America where we build bridges not walls."

Clinton's campaign staff takes questions from the media on her plane in Seattle on October 14.

Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in Seattle on Friday, October 14.

Clinton and Trump battled on several issues during the debate.

Clinton and Trump at the end of the debate.

Clinton, center, claps for US Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Manchester on October 24.

A shadow of Clinton's campaign plane is seen as the candidate prepares to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, October 24.

Trump supporters cheer while waiting for the candidate's arrival in Sanford on October 25.

Trump gears up for a campaign rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, on Tuesday, October 25.

Clinton addresses the media in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28. She issued a statement about the latest FBI disclosure. "We are 11 days out from perhaps the most important national election of our lifetimes," she said. "Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately."

Clinton, seen in a reflection, applauds as her former primary rival, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, campaigns for her in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, November 3.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway waits backstage at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, on November 4.

Clinton joins Beyonce and Jay Z on stage during a free concert in Cleveland on November 4.

Children wait for the start of a Clinton rally in Detroit on Friday, November 4.

Members of the Secret Service rush Trump off the stage in Reno.

Police officers and Secret Service agents take a man away in handcuffs after the Reno disruption.

Police guard a men's room where a protester was being held after he disrupted a Trump rally in Reno, Nevada, on November 5.

Singer Katy Perry shows off a coat reading "I'm With Madam President" during a Clinton event in Philadelphia on November 5.

People climbed a wall to get a better view of Trump in Wilmington.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at an airport rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on November 5.

Clinton supporters wait outside an early voting center in the predominantly Cuban-American neighborhood of West Miami, Florida, on November 5.

Preparations continue November 7 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where Clinton will hold an election night event.

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak at a Clinton rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 7.

Trump's face is obscured by a teleprompter as he holds a campaign rally in Raleigh on November 7.

Trump checks out a rubber mask of himself during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, on November 7.

Clinton's image is reflected in a teleprompter as the Democratic candidate greets supporters after a rally in Pittsburgh on November 7.

Trump's rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, was one of five stops the candidate made November 7, the last full day of campaigning.

Clinton takes the stage during a rally at the University of Pittsburgh on November 7.

Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump joins former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for the Scranton rally November 7, with Secret Service members on hand.

Donald Trump makes an appeal to voters in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on November 7. Pennsylvania is a Rust Belt state the Republican would like to take from the Democrats.

Clinton rallies a crowd at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on November 7 after appearances by first lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

Trump also visits the key state of North Carolina on the final day of the campaign, with a rally in Raleigh on November 7.

The Republican presidential nominee's family and running mate Mike Pence, center, background, join the candidate for a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, November 7.

Clinton greets Lady Gaga backstage after the campaign event in Raleigh on November 8. The singer urged the crowd to make history and elect the first woman president.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton addresses a midnight rally at North Carolina State University in Raleigh early Tuesday, November 8. Both Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump barnstormed across battleground states in a frenetic, last-minute push for votes.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump said Clinton is a "failure."

"Hillary is the face of failure," he said Monday. "She's the face of failed foreign policy. Look at what she's done with emails, look at the mess. Look at the mess and the corruption."

Voters are already lining up at polling places across the East Coast. Clinton and Trump arrived back in New York, where they will hold dueling election night parties Tuesday night.

Clinton showed up to vote at a school near her home in Chappaqua, New York, with former President Bill Clinton.

"It is the most humbling feeling ... because I know how much responsibility goes with this and so many people are counting on the outcome of this election, what it means for our country and will do the very best if I am fortunate enough to win today," Clinton told CNN's Dan Merica.

At her last rally, past midnight in North Carolina, Clinton capped her campaign with the words "Love trumps hate."

Trump took to Fox News on Tuesday morning to declare he was confident about the outcome.

"We're going to win a lot of states. Who knows what happens ultimately, but we're going to win," he said. The GOP nominee also took aim at polls showing that Clinton has the advantage.

"I think a lot of polls are purposely wrong. The media is extremely dishonest and I think a lot of polls are phony. I don't think they interview people. I think they put out phony numbers," Trump said on "Fox and Friends."

Twenty-three months after Jeb Bush fired the unofficial starting gun on the campaign, the last two candidates standing endured a frenzied final travel schedule. Clinton was joined by high wattage celebrity surrogates including Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga.

Clinton won the tiny town of Dixville Notch , New Hampshire, as eight residents cast midnight ballots in an Election Day tradition. Four voted for Clinton, two backed Trump while one person supported Libertarian Gary Johnson and another person wrote in 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney.

Path to the presidency

The Democratic nominee has an easier path to the presidency. She must hang onto traditionally Democratic states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, exploit her advantage among minorities and highly educated voters to win states like Virginia, Colorado and Nevada, and pick off several swing states where she is locked in a tough race with Trump.

Trump will likely need North Carolina, Florida and Ohio, all of which are races within the margin of error. And then he must make an almost perfect run through battleground states such as New Hampshire and Iowa. Even then, he will likely have to find a way to snatch away a state from Clinton's firewall. If he fails to take North Carolina or Florida, he will need Rust Belt wins from Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Clinton goes into Election Day with a four-point national lead in CNN's Poll of Polls and an advantage in many battleground states.

Democrats are encouraged by indications of a surge of Hispanic voters in early voting in Florida and Nevada. But there also are warning signs for Clinton, with African-Americans not as large a proportion of the early-voting electorate as they were for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

CNN's most recent electoral map shows Clinton is projected to win 268 electoral votes from states that are solidly blue or leaning in her direction. Trump has 204 votes from states that are solidly in his column or leaning that way. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

While the focus will be squarely on the two rivals as the results roll in on Election Day , Obama took his place in the spotlight Monday. He campaigned furiously for his former Democratic political rival, apparently enjoying one of his last chances as president to replicate the soaring speeches of his 2008 campaign.

Obama introduced Clinton in Philadelphia during a speech that served as a symbolic passing-of-the-baton against the backdrop of Independence Hall.

"We now have the chance to elect a 45th president who will build on our progress who will finish the job ... who is smart, who is steady and who is tested," Obama said. "She will work, she will deliver. She won't just tweet."

The President said he was betting on Americans not to elect Trump on Tuesday.

"America, I am betting on you one more time," Obama said, predicting the nation would "reject fear" and chose hope.

Michelle Obama, who has used her popularity to become perhaps Clinton's other most powerful surrogate, called on Democrats to turn out in huge numbers on Tuesday to prevent Trump becoming president.

"This election is on us. It is in our hands," she said. "If we get out and vote tomorrow, Hillary Clinton will win."

Battle for Congress

The presidential election is not the only close race that will wrap up on Tuesday. Democrats are battling to grab back the Senate from Republicans. The GOP, meanwhile, is expected to hold onto the House of Representatives, but likely with a reduced majority.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday that he would run again for the top job, despite reports in recent days that he may opt out or that more radical members of his restive caucus could try to oust him, after deeming him insufficiently supportive of Trump.

"I am going to stay -- you know why? Because I moved our majority to put out a very specific and coherent agenda. We have it, we're running on it," Ryan said on the Charlie Sykes radio show.

Asked who would win the presidential race on Tuesday, Ryan said he genuinely did not know, because "it is such a weird election, such a volatile election."