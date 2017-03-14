DOJ: 2 Russian spies indicted in Yahoo hack

Story highlights The hack, which the DOJ said was initiated in January 2014, affected at least 500 million Yahoo accounts

Hackers stole data that included names, email addresses and passwords

Washington (CNN) The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that four people -- including two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) -- have been indicted in connection to a massive hack of Yahoo information.

The hack, which the DOJ said was initiated in January 2014, affected at least 500 million Yahoo accounts. Some of the stolen information was used to "obtain unauthorized access to the contents of accounts at Yahoo, Google and other webmail providers, including accounts of Russian journalists, US and Russian government officials and private-sector employees of financial, transportation and other companies," the DOJ said in a statement.

The officers of the FSB -- Russia's successor to the Soviet Union's KGB -- were identified as Igor Anatolyevich Sushchin, 43, and Dmitry Aleksandrovich Dokuchaev, 33. The two allegedly conspired with Russian national Alexsey Alexseyevich Belan, aka "Magg," 29, and Karim Baratov, aka "Kay," "Karim Taloverov" and "Karim Akehmet Tokbergenov," 22, who is a resident of Canada.

"The criminal conduct at issue -- carried out and otherwise facilitated by officers from an FSB unit that serves as the FBI's point of contact in Moscow on cybercrime matters -- is beyond the pale," acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said at a news conference in Washington.

