Trump executive orders tackle trade abuses ahead of meeting with Chinese president

Story highlights Trump will sign two executive orders on trade Friday

The move precedes his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday will make the next move in his bid to reshape US trade policy, signing two executive orders aimed at combating foreign trade abuses that contribute to the US's half-trillion-dollar trade deficit.

Trump's executive orders will initiate a large-scale review of the causes of the US's trade deficits with some of its largest trading partners and order stricter enforcement of US anti-dumping laws to prevent foreign manufacturers from undercutting US companies by selling goods at an unfair price. They show the administration's ongoing efforts to shift toward policies aimed at bolstering US manufacturing and making good on Trump's campaign rhetoric decrying other countries for taking advantage of the US's free trade policies.

The signing comes a week before Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China, the largest source of the US's trade deficit, has repeatedly run afoul of the US's anti-dumping laws, and Trump has repeatedly accused the country of hurting the US economy through unfair trading practices.

Briefing reporters at the White House on Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, insisted the measures were not aimed at putting China on notice ahead of that first hotly anticipated meeting between the two world leaders.

"These actions are designed to let the world know that this is another step in the president fulfilling his campaign promise to (tackle trade abuses)," Ross said.

