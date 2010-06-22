Football
FOLLOW THIS TOPIC
The best and worst of South Africa 2010

The best and worst of South Africa 2010

From hospitable locals and on-pitch artistry to vuvuzela noise and FIFA's follies, CNN's Alex Thomas reflects on the highs and lows of a month spent following the World Cup around the "Rainbow Nation."

Latest headlines

2010 blogs

Lessons learned from the 2010 World Cup
CNN's Terry Baddoo would like to see more varied tactics, goal-line technology and new rules at the next World Cup in Brazil.

Quick vote

Are Spain the greatest team ever?
or view results

Share your story!

Interact with fans from around the world
Interact with fans from around the world

Have you got the Twitter Buzz?

Follow the latest tweeting trends
Follow the latest tweeting trends

Stats zone

Check out fixtures, results and tables
Check out fixtures, results and tables

The cup in context

Soccer fans shun hookers for art
Soccer fans shun hookers for art

The bigger picture

How victory stirred Spain's patriotism
How victory stirred Spain's patriotism

Fact or fiction?

World Cup woes for homeless ?
World Cup woes for homeless ?

Tips for tourists

Taking care of business

Related Links

Related Topics
Football
South Africa
Sepp Blatter
Thierry Henry