$1 for Game Pass Ultimate is just the beginning of Xbox Black Friday deals

In this season of turkey, family time and, of course, shopping, Xbox is going full throttle with some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've ever seen.

Some deals are already live — you can start saving now on consoles, games, controllers and more. But the festivities will kick into high gear on November 24 for everyone, with access starting November 21 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members — talk about an early start!

Kicking things off is an absurd deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and signing up for it on Thursday will give you early access to the rest of the deals. Right now, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for only $1. That's 98% off the original price of $44.99. One single dollar brings a gigantic world of gaming right to your fingertips. The ultimate pass includes Xbox Live Gold, so online gaming is a breeze, and over 100 digital games for console and PC, including Gears 5 and Minecraft. Eligible members in select markets get a bonus month of EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium as a membership bonus. $1 has never gotten you so much in the Xbox universe, so make sure to take advantage of this ultimate deal.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition for $149.99

Second, if you're new to the Xbox ecosystem or just want a new console, the Xbox One S All Digital Edition, complete with a controller and three games — Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale — will cost just $149.99. That's a savings of $100 on a solid console. There's no CD drive, but you can expand the storage with an Xbox Game Drive from Seagate.

And the savings don't stop there.

Almost all Xbox One bundles are discounted

From November 24 through December 2, you'll be able to score up to $150 off Xbox One devices. That drops the price on Xbox One X consoles to just $349.99, a big discount off the $499 price tag. Pair it with the Jedi Fallen Order bundle and inspire young Jedis, or become one yourself.

If you already have a console or want to play with friends, several Xbox Wireless Controllers will see discounts of $20. That includes the Kait Diaz Gears 5 Limited Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition and the Night Ops Camo Special Edition. You can even design your own and save $10 in the Xbox Design Lab.

You can also make a console more affordable by opting for Xbox All Access, which includes Xbox Game Pass and an Xbox One console. It starts at just $19.99 a month, but prices increase depending on the console. And last but not least, games are seeing some discounts.

The Xbox Ultimate Game pass is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to saving big on games this season. Notably titles like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and other games made by Xbox Game Studios will be up to 50% off. Titles from other publishers will be seeing discounts as well.

