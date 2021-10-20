Two killed in domestic incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police say

(CNN) A shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that left three people dead and two others in critical condition is believed to be a domestic-related incident, officials said Wednesday.

The department said in a news release that it appears the person responsible for Tuesday night's shooting is among the deceased.

The surviving victims are a 14-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman, police say.

Those killed were an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. The deceased male suspect was 24, police said.

"As a community, we are shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life," said Mayor John Antaramian in the news release. "This year we have had 12 homicides and two-thirds of the cases have been results of domestic violence. The current hardships people are facing -- including the pandemic -- seems to have escalated conflict in some households. If you know of someone in crisis, please consider sharing community resources to find them the help they need."

