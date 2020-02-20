Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars

The far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD), who are also the largest opposition party in the German parliament, has released a statement calling the shootings a "terrible act".

"The AfD group is shaken by this terrible act. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. We believe that it is in the interests of the relatives of the victims if the crime and its background are clarified quickly. The AfD Group has full confidence in the investigative authorities that they will solve the crime quickly and completely."

Since its founding in 2013, the AfD has been involved in countless political controversies. Most recently, this week the party was forced to apologize for releasing a coloring book that contained racist images.