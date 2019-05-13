The Dow is down 475 points
From CNN’s Anneken Tappe
The Dow plunged Monday after China said it will raise tariffs in retaliation to last week's tariff increase by the United States.
China hiked tariffs on $60 billion of imports from the United States. It first imposed the tariffs last year.
US stocks opened sharply lower:
- The S&P 500 fell 1.7%
- The Nasdaq dropped 2.1%
- The Dow fell more than 475 points at the open
Soon after Trump tweeted "China should not retaliate," the country announced new tariffs
From CNN's Devan Cole
In a series of tweets this morning Trump took aim at China, writing that the country wants "to make a deal so badly" because the trade war is causing it to lose business to "Vietnam and other such countries in Asia."
The tweets came just before China announced it will be raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods beginning on June 1.
Reminder: Trump's top economic adviser spent the weekend trying to defuse the trade war and demonstrate that trade negotiations between the two countries were proceeding.
Here's a look at Trump's tweets:
Dow futures are down after China announces new tariffs
From CNN's Anneken Tappe
Worries over the escalation of the trade spat with China just aren't going away.
- Stock futures are sharply down, falling some 2% across the board for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq
- Dow futures were more than 400 points lower
Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods last week. Here's what's impacted.
From CNN's Katie Lobosco
President Trump on Friday made thousands of items coming in from China more expensive.
Most of the imports hit by the new 25% tariff rate are industrial or intermediate goods that are used as component parts in products manufactured in the United States.
But about a quarter of the items on the list are consumer goods, including luggage...
- Backpacks
- Baseball gloves
- Bamboo furniture
- Chandeliers
- Sailboats
- Motorboats
- Canoes
The Trump administration has so far strategically shielded most consumer electronics, like iPhones, and other everyday goods from the tariffs so the tariffs might be less painful to American shoppers — though that may change if Trump can't strike a deal with Beijing.
China announces it will raise tariffs on US goods
From CNN's Lily Lee
China has announced it will be raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods from midnight (Beijing time) June 1, according to China’s State Council Customs Tariff Commission.
On Friday, the US hiked tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports after trade talks held in Washington failed to produce a breakthrough.