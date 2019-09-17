Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies
Lewandowski mentions Hillary Clinton's emails in his opening statement
In his opening statement, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski jabbed the President's 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, while speaking in front of the House Judiciary Committee.
"I also received hundreds of thousands of emails, some days with as many as a thousand emails," he said. "And unlike Hillary Clinton, I don't think I ever deleted any of those."
Lewandowski denies collusion and contact with foreign entities
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski denied colluding and having contact with foreign entities.
Here's what he said in his opening statement:
"To the best of my recollection, I don't recall ever having any conversations with foreign entities — let alone any who were offering help to manipulate the outcome of the election. As I have said publicly many times, anyone who attempted to illegally impact the outcome of an election should spend the rest of their life in jail."
Lewandowski's statement ignored the issue of obstruction.
Rep. Doug Collins criticizes today's hearing, calls it a show
Republican Rep. Doug Collins, a ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, blasted today's hearing, saying it was basically an audiobook of the Mueller report.
"I think it's actually become this — it has become let's read the Mueller report for audiobook. We had Mr. Mueller here. Had a long day of it. Judging by all accounts, it didn't go real well," he said.
Collins called the hearing a show.
"Mr. Chairman, there is so much we could actually do together," he said. "There is so much. But as long as we don't have time, we'll continue with rerun season. Popcorn still tastes good. I don't know why we do this except maybe we just have — maybe a deficiency of flashbulbs. I don't know. Because we just like the show. And the show is going to get even more as it goes today, because the new rules are in effect."
Nadler: This is "an absolute cover-up by the White House"
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said the White House has engaged in an "absolute cover-up."
The House committee had subpoenaed former White House aides Rick Dearborn and Rob Porter to appear today, but the White House told the committee Monday they had immunity from testifying before Congress due to executive privilege.
Nadler brought that up in his opening remarks.
"I think we should call this what it is: an absolute cover-up by the White House," he said. "Today's cover-up is part of a pattern of the White House blocking Congress."
He continued:
“The White House is advancing a new and dangerous theory: the crony privilege. It makes absolute immunity look good by comparison. Where are the limits? This is a cover-up, plain and simple."
Conservative strategist David Bossie prepped Lewandowski for testimony
Conservative strategist David Bossie led the preparation process for Corey Lewandowski’s testimony today.
That’s why he’s at today's hearing, a person familiar said.
About Bossie: Although he has never held a job in the administration, he served as Trump's deputy campaign manager in the fall of 2016 and emerged as one of the President's highest-profile supporters — writing books with Lewandowski, and traveling with the President on Air Force One.
The hearing just kicked off
The House Judiciary Committee is in session, and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's testimony is about to start.
Chairman Jerry Nadler said this hearing is the first designated as an impeachment hearing under the rules the committee approved last week.
The White House told Lewandowski not to answer some questions
The White House directed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not to answer questions about events that occurred after President Trump was elected during testimony today.
Here's the reasoning: Officials instructed Lewandowski not to answer questions about his conversations with the President where the White House could invoke executive privilege, beyond what's already in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
"Mr. Lewandowski's conversations with the President and with senior advisers to the President are protected from disclosure by long-settled principles protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests," wrote White House counsel Pat Cipollone, "and, as a result, the White House has directed Mr. Lewandowski not to provide information about such communications beyond the information provided in the portions of the Report that have already been disclosed to the Committee."
Lewandowski tweets that he's "excited" about today's testimony
Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski tweeted this morning that he is “Excited about the opportunity to remind the American people today there was no collusion no obstruction.”
Lewandowski will testify before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing on “Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power” today at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's his tweet:
Trump's former campaign manager is testifying today
President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is expected to appear before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in what will be the panel's first high-profile hearing since former special counsel Robert Mueller testified.
Some context: Lewandowski was heavily referenced in Mueller's report on obstruction of justice:
- Mueller wrote that Trump's former campaign manager was directed by the President to ask then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the Mueller investigation and not to investigate the Trump campaign. Lewandowski tried to set up an in-person meeting with Sessions, but did not do so, according to the special counsel.
- A month after making the request to Lewandowski about Sessions, the President followed up with Lewandowski and told him that if Sessions did not meet with him, he would be fired. Lewandowski did not deliver the intended message to Sessions. Instead, he asked former White House aide Rick Dearborn to speak to Sessions.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has said two of the episodes involving Lewandowski meet all the criteria for obstruction of justice for the President — and those are likely where Democrats will press Lewandowski to explain what happened.