House impeachment investigators have requested testimony from four people today — but we're only expecting one to speak to the committees.

David Hale, a high-ranking State Department official, is the only official expected to show up for his testimony today.

The other scheduled witnesses are:

Energy Secretary Rick Perry: Last week, Perry stated that he would not participate in a closed-door deposition, but might testify publicly about his involvement in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine. Perry was described by US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as one of the "three amigos" leading US relations with Ukraine.

Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought: Vought, a Trump appointee, has been subpoenaed for his testimony but snubbed the impeachment investigation. "We are not going to be a part of any sham process that is designed to relitigate the last election," he recently told Fox News.

State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl: Brechbuhl is traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Germany, according to a pool report. The whistleblower complaint named Brechbuhl as someone who listened in on Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian President.

Why this matters: The White House strategy so far has been to impede the impeachment investigation as much as possible by refusing subpoenas and calling the process itself illegitimate. Republican leadership has complained that the impeachment process is unfair and overly restrictive on their ability to question witnesses.