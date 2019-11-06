The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the witnesses who are not expected to show up for testimony today
House impeachment investigators have requested testimony from four people today — but we're only expecting one to speak to the committees.
David Hale, a high-ranking State Department official, is the only official expected to show up for his testimony today.
The other scheduled witnesses are:
- Energy Secretary Rick Perry: Last week, Perry stated that he would not participate in a closed-door deposition, but might testify publicly about his involvement in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine. Perry was described by US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as one of the "three amigos" leading US relations with Ukraine.
- Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought: Vought, a Trump appointee, has been subpoenaed for his testimony but snubbed the impeachment investigation. "We are not going to be a part of any sham process that is designed to relitigate the last election," he recently told Fox News.
- State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl: Brechbuhl is traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Germany, according to a pool report. The whistleblower complaint named Brechbuhl as someone who listened in on Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian President.
Why this matters: The White House strategy so far has been to impede the impeachment investigation as much as possible by refusing subpoenas and calling the process itself illegitimate. Republican leadership has complained that the impeachment process is unfair and overly restrictive on their ability to question witnesses.
Schiff: Open hearings will be an "opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves"
House Intel Chair Adam Schiff announced today that public hearings will start next week in the impeachment inquiry.
Schiff said that diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent will be the first witnesses to testify publicly next Wednesday.
Former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch will testify publicly next Friday, Schiff said.
"Those open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn firsthand about the facts of the President’s misconduct," Schiff said.
Transcripts from the top US diplomat in Ukraine's testimony will be released today
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff just announced that Congress will release a transcript from the testimony of top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor today.
"Today we will be releasing the deposition transcript of Ambassador Taylor, so people will have the opportunity to read about that deposition as well," Schiff said.
About the testimony: Taylor testified last month that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor's opening statement obtained by CNN.
NOW: Adam Schiff is speaking
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff just took a break form the deposition of David Hale, a high-ranking State Department official, to speak to reporters.
Moments ago, he tweeted that public hearings in the impeachment inquiry will begin next week.
Public impeachment hearings will begin next week
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted that the committee “will hold its first open hearing” on Wednesday, November 13.
Schiff said that top diplomat William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent would testify then, followed by former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, November 15.
Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D'affaires for the US State Department in Ukraine. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US Department of State.
Remember: Last week the House passed a resolution outlining the rules for public hearings and formalizing the impeachment process.
Former Russia adviser's attorney says Sondland "fabricated" his discussions with her
A lawyer for Fiona Hill, Trump's former top Russia adviser, says that Ambasador to the European Union Gordon Sondland "fabricated communication" with Hill in his testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
Hill's attorney, Lee Wolosky, tweeted this morning that "Sondland has fabricated communications with Dr. Hill, none of which were over coffee."
Wolosky continued: "Dr. Hill told Sondland what she told lawmakers — the lack of coordination on Ukraine was distastorous (sic), and the circumstances of the dismissal of Amb Yovanovitch shameful."
What this is all about: According to Sondland's testimony released yesterday, he told lawmakers he had coffee with Fiona Hill in July and that she was "pretty upset" about her role at the administration. Sondland added that Hill was "sort of shaking."
Pence's impeachment advice to Republican senators: Lean on the transcript
During a lunch with Republicans senators yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence had a piece of advice for the lawmakers in the room who have struggled with a viable defense strategy: Read the transcript.
The Vice President urged the lawmakers in the room to point out that the Trump administration has provided Ukraine with lethal aid and he advised them to simply refer back to the transcript when facing questions about the president’s conduct.
The advice is not new and comes as some senators have complained to the White House that they need a better defense strategy. It’s unclear if what he said yesterday will be sufficient.
Remember: The White House released a transcript of the July call, but it's only a rough log and not a word-for-word readout. The rough transcript shows Trump repeatedly pushed Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Kellyanne Conway: There was no quid pro quo, despite diplomat's testimony
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway maintained there was no quid pro quo related to withheld military aid for Ukraine by President Trump — despite ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's amended testimony.
Asked if there was no quid pro quo, Conway said: "That is the White House’s position, and I don’t think that his latest revisions change that."
Sondland, a Republican donor turned diplomat, reversed his testimony to say that a quid pro quo was needed from Kiev to free up military aid, according to documents released yesterday.
Conway continued:
"Ambassador Sondland said he 'presumed' and last week, we had a witness who said 'my interpretation was.' Ladies and gentlemen, be careful, because you cannot impeach a president and remove him from office in a constitutional democracy centered on the rule of law based on somebody saying they presumed and somebody else saying they interpreted."
GOP congressman says EU ambassador's amended testimony about Ukraine quid pro quo is his "opinion"
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan was asked about the transcripts released this week in the impeachment inquiry as he arrived for more testimony on Capitol Hill today.
On Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland stating in his amended testimony that he now believes that there was a quid pro quo related to withheld military aid for Ukraine by President Trump, Jordan said, "It is Sondland's opinion."
Jordan added:
"Y'all want to make a big deal out of Mr. Sondland's presumption. I trust the call. I trust President Zelensky and President Trump."
Jordan called the testimony of special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker — released along with the Sondland transcript yesterday — in which Volker said he wasn't aware of any quid pro quo the "definitive account on all this."
"His account is consistent with the fundamental facts. There was nothing wrong on the call transcript," Jordan added about Volker's testimony.