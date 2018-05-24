President Trump cancels North Korea summit

President Trump cancels North Korea summitBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump made the decision this morning
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Trump made the decision to cancel the summit in Singapore this morning, a source with knowledge of how things unfolded says.
The letter to Kim Jong Un will be delivered through the channels that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo uses to communicate with North Korea.
CNN's Will Ripley describes what it's like in North Korea right now: "Very awkward and uncomfortable"
CNN's Will Ripley is in North Korea, where he just witnessed North Korea appear to destroy part of a nuclear test site — an apparent good will gesture on behalf of the North Koreans.
He was wrapping up the day when he — and the rest of North Korea — got news that President Trump had canceled the planned June summit with Kim Jong Un.
Paul Ryan: US must "not relent" in maximum pressure campaign on North Korea
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan just issued a statement after President Trump's decision to cancel the summit.
Ryan said the regime must display a "much greater degree of seriousness" if it wants a peaceful resolution. In the meantime, Ryan said, the US must not relent in its maximum pressure campaign.
Summit cancellation was "a very practical military matter" for both US and North Korea
CNN's Barbara Starr says the cancellation of the summit summit was "a very practical military matter" for both the US and North Korea.
"Throw all the politics out for the moment. What you are left with is a very practical military matter, really on all sides here. For the North Koreans, they had to know raising the prospect of nuclear weapons again would risk the summit. They know that that is a real red button — a hot button — for President Trump. So they're willing to risk not having the summit again because Kim Jong Un is all about his own survival, his own regime."
Secretary of State Pompeo just read Trump's full letter out loud in a hearing
From CNN's Manu Raju
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is testifying this morning on his department's budget in front of the Senate Foreign Relations committee.
He just took a moment to read President Trump's full letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Senator: Canceled meeting is a "little bit of a setback"
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker told reporters that the summit cancellation is "a little bit of setback."
He added that Secretary of State Pompeo was "realistic" that the North Korea meeting may not happen. He refused to say whether Trump was too optimistic and talked too glowingly about Kim and wouldn’t criticize Vice President Pence’s remarks about North Korea.
"There was a sense it was going to happen — no question ... It’s been difficult to communicate with them" as of late, he said.
He added that North Korea was “not quite ready” to have the meeting.
2 days ago, Trump hinted the meeting wouldn't happen
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump cast doubt on the North Korea-US summit on Tuesday, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the White House.
Before today, that comment was the clearest indication that the summit Trump agreed to in March may be at risk. Last week, North Korea adopted a harsh new tone and threatened to withdraw from the meeting, which is due to occur in Singapore.
Threat of nuclear war from North Korea was the final straw in canceling the summit
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
A senior official said the threat of nuclear war from North Korea in the latest statement calling Vice President Pence a dummy was the final straw for the US ahead of the summit.
Trump just wrote Kim Jong Un a "nuclear Dear John letter"
President Trump's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un canceling their upcoming meeting reads like a Dear John letter — a letter written to terminate a relationship, CNN's Jim Sciutto says.
"It's sort of like a nuclear Dear John letter,' right? It starts with some politeness, but the bottom line is remarkable. And what does it show you? It shows you that the relationship between the US and North Korea does not turn on a dime."