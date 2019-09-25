Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said he sees the Ukraine scandal as the “most serious misconduct" of Trump's presidency so far.

"I do see this as the most serious misconduct of the President thus far, and that comes after a long history of other very serious misconduct," he told CNN this morning.

Schiff said he wants to get "the full facts" before deciding to impeach the President. (Remember: Democrats have announced a formal impeachment inquiry, but have not yet begun possible impeachment.)

"There's certainly enough to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. And at the end of the day, they may be enough to impeach the President. But we need to get the full facts first," he said.