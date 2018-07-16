House Speaker Paul Ryan, answering questions at the House GOP's weekly press conference, said that while he did not believe President Trump's actions alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin arose to treason as alleged by former CIA chief John Brennan ("I do not," he said), said he clearly believes "Russia did meddle with our elections."

" Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself, to delegitimize democracy, so they can be look good by comparison. Let’s be really clear about that ," Ryan said.

"We know they interfered with our elections, and we have passed sanctions on Russia to hold them accountable. More importantly, what we intend to do, is be sure that they don’t get away with it again."

He added that he has not yet spoken to President Trump since he made the remarks in Helsinki, and that a statement he issued shortly after the press conference concluded, in which he said, "The President must appreciate that Russia is not our ally," still stands.

Asked if supported legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Ryan said, "He should be allowed to finish his investigation and carry out his work. Nothing’s changed."