Paul Ryan: "Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself"
House Speaker Paul Ryan, answering questions at the House GOP's weekly press conference, said that while he did not believe President Trump's actions alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin arose to treason as alleged by former CIA chief John Brennan ("I do not," he said), said he clearly believes "Russia did meddle with our elections."
"Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself, to delegitimize democracy, so they can be look good by comparison. Let’s be really clear about that," Ryan said.
"We know they interfered with our elections, and we have passed sanctions on Russia to hold them accountable. More importantly, what we intend to do, is be sure that they don’t get away with it again."
He added that he has not yet spoken to President Trump since he made the remarks in Helsinki, and that a statement he issued shortly after the press conference concluded, in which he said, "The President must appreciate that Russia is not our ally," still stands.
Asked if supported legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Ryan said, "He should be allowed to finish his investigation and carry out his work. Nothing’s changed."
Trump on outrage over Putin comments: "The Fake News is going Crazy!"
Former intelligence chiefs, top Republicans and outspoken voices in the conservative media all joined Democrats in their criticisms of President Trump's refusal to call Putin out for interfering in the US election.
But Trump just tweeted that the "Fake News is going Crazy," claiming that the media is failing to report on the successes of his private, one-on-one meeting with President Putin (which he described as "even better" than his meeting with NATO members).
Obama: Far-right western parties are based on "barely hidden racial nationalism"
Former President Obama, addressing crowds in South Africa on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, said that much of the world wants to "return to an older, a more dangerous, a more brutal way of doing business."
“The politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment began to appear — and that kind of politics is now on the move," he said." “I am not being alarmist, I am simply stating the facts … Look around.”
He then called out "far-right" parties in the west:
“Who needs free speech as long as the economy is going good?” he quipped.
Why this matters today: Obama made the remarks one day after President Trump's widely panned press conference alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been accused of silencing his critics in politics and the press.
Pete King stands by House intel report, admits Trump made “mistake” siding with Putin
From CNN's Manu Raju
Pete King stands by House Intel report in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, but said President Trump made a “mistake” to side with Putin.
The House Intelligence Committee’s report -- drafted by the GOP majority -- disputed the findings by the intelligence community that Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to become president.
But here's the thing: Putin yesterday confirmed he wanted Trump to win.
Pete King told CNN he “absolutely” stands by that report because he has seen the intelligence and doesn’t believe Putin.
Also, King said that Trump made a “mistake” by siding with Putin and needs to correct it immediately and there is “no moral equivalence” between the United States and Russia.
Obama offers "roadmap" for these "strange and uncertain times" in Mandela lecture
From CNN's Nick Thompson
Former US President Barack Obama is addressing some 15,000 people in South Africa on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, a day after his successor, Donald Trump, upbraided the US in a news conference with Vladimir Putin.
The speech by Obama, who has made an art of criticizing the President's values without explicitly naming Trump, follows a humiliating conference in Helsinki, Finland on Monday in which Trump sided with Putin over his own country's intelligence agencies on whether Moscow interfered in the 2016 US election.
Alluding to the "strange and uncertain times that we are in," Obama promised to spend the lecture "reflecting on where we’ve been, and how we arrived at this present moment, in the hope that it will offer us a roadmap for where we need to go next."
Republican congressman: Trump "has damaged national foreign policy"
Republican Rep. Mike Turner, who has served Ohio's 10th congressional district in Congress since 2003, called President Trump's comments during a news conference after his Putin summit "deeply damaging," adding, "the President needs to understand he has damaged national foreign policy."
Trump thanks Rand Paul for coming to his defense amid Putin meeting fallout
President Trump just sent Rand Paul a thank you note via Twitter for the Kentucky senator's defense of his highly controversial remarks at the Putin press conference.
Trump tweeted:
What Rand Paul said: Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on Monday that the conversation around Russian interference in the 2016 US election and President Donald Trump's break with the intelligence community on the issue was misdirected and animated by anti-Trump animus. "Any country that can spy does, and any country that can meddle in foreign elections does," the Kentucky Republican said on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."
He continued, "All countries are doing this, but we've elevated this to a higher degree, and we've made this all about the sour grapes of Hillary Clinton losing the election, and it's all about partisan politics now. This is truly the Trump derangement syndrome that motivates all of this."
Scaramucci: Trump "has to reverse course immediately" after Russia press conference
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on President Donald Trump to "reverse course immediately" and walk back some of his statements made during his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Trump's made a very big mistake here. He's got to reverse course immediately," Scaramucci said Tuesday in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."
He added, "If you're loyal to the President —which I happen to be very loyal to the President— loyalty right now requires you to tell the truth and sit with him and explain to him the optics of the situation, why the optics are bad."
Trump caved spectacularly to Putin. Here's what might happen next
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
For as long as history remembers Donald Trump, it will be a day that will live in infamy.
The President's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday is already one of the most notorious moments in the tortured relations between Washington and Moscow.
Trump's humiliation is taking its place alongside John Kennedy's bruising at the hands of Nikita Khrushchev, and George W. Bush staring into Putin's eyes and getting a sense of his soul.
Like those moments in US-Russia summit lore, the events that unfolded Monday are likely to have significant and unpredictable political and geopolitical reverberations in the United States and around the world.
Trump's favoring of Putin's denial of election interference accusations leveled by the US intelligence community was not just the most abject display given by any President overseas, it may be the moment that finally validated claims that Trump prizes his own interests above those of America.
The most obvious question -- why did Trump cave so spectacularly to Putin -- is likely to remain cloudy going forward, at least unless special counsel Robert Mueller finds evidence the President is beholden to the Russian leader.
But there are going to be profound consequences in Washington and beyond.