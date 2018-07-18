Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain said President Trump “is playing right into Putin’s hands” with his comments on Montenegro.

Why we're talking about Montenegro and NATO: NATO requires all members to help defend fellow member nations that have been attacked. But Trump seemingly questioned the US's commitment to that during an interview that aired Tuesday evening.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson asked: "Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?"

Trump responded:

"I've asked the same question. Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. ... They are very strong people. They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you are in World War III."

"I understand, but that's the way it was set up ... Don't forget, I just got here a little more than a year and a half ago, but I took over the conversation three or four days ago and I said you have to pay."