A senior House Democratic aide said some Democrats have raised the idea of setting up a select committee to investigate all the allegations of wrongdoing.

Here's why: Now it appears that the issues — like the Ukraine drama — cross the jurisdiction of several committees.

Some Democrats are likely to endorse this move publicly, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not decided on this yet, Democratic sources said.

Keep in mind: Setting up a panel would be complicated and time-consuming so many Democrats are skeptical they would go this route. But it’s another sign of the growing focus on impeachment in the House Democratic Caucus.