Jeremy Corbyn launches Labour's election manifesto

A tower block in Lambeth, south London.

Jeremy Corbyn has gone to great lengths throughout this campaign to remind voters of Clement Attlee's post-Labour government, which brought in a wave of social reforms and established the NHS.

But even Attlee's bold administration struggled to meet its ambitions when it came to one perennial issue in British politics -- the seemingly unending housing crisis that has been so central to political discourse for decades.

Ever since, prime ministers have come and gone with promises to build more homes than the last.

This election has featured the latest pledges. Seeking to undercut Labour's plans, Boris Johnson's Conservatives announced on Wednesday that they would build 1 million more homes in the next five years, as well as changing the law to end "no fault evictions."

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, said in the party's manifesto yesterday it would build 300,000 houses a year.

Around one in 200 people in Britain are now homeless or in temporary accommodation in Britain. The figure is on the rise -- and the visibility of rough sleepers has increased in recent years, particularly in the capital.

A report in 2017 by the UK's National Audit Office blamed, among other factors, rises in rental costs and the capping and freezing of housing benefits, which began in 2011, for the rapid increase in homelessness across the country.

"There's been a long-term trend since 2010 of more people going into temporary accommodation," Patrick Mulrenan, a senior lecturer in community development and leadership at London Metropolitan University, told CNN last year. "We haven't been building enough affordable, long-term housing for people, particularly in London.

"There's also been some benefit changes which are making it very difficult for people to maintain their homes," he added. "Back in the 1970s, you'd be shocked at someone sleeping on the street, and now people become immune to it."

Housing has taken a back seat to Brexit in recent years, but the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 -- partially caused by flammable cladding on the building's exterior and an ineffective sprinkler system which residents had raised concerns about -- served as a reminder of the availability, condition and security of much of the UK's council housing.

The timing of this Christmas election coincides with the season in which homelessness and rough sleeping usually comes to the forefront. A report last year found that one in every 103 children will be in insecure accommodation on Christmas Day.

If any party can pave a way out of Britain's housing crisis, it will achieve where several before have struggled.