Reactions to Anthony Bourdain's deathBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Ted Allen: "Tony Bourdain made the world a smarter, better place"
TV personality and "Chopped" host Ted Allen shared a photo os himself talking with Anthony Bourdain.
"Tony Bourdain made the world a smarter, better place," Allen wrote.
How to get help for someone who might be suicidal
From CNN's Christopher Dawson
The death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain on Friday and fashion designer Kate Spade earlier in the week spotlights the importance of recognizing potential warning signs when someone intends to end their life.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help:
- Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.
- You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone about how you can help a person in crisis.
- Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community.
- Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available 24/7. You can learn more about how their texting service works here.
- For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat window, with counselors available 24/7. Boys Town also provides counselors for youth-specific online chat at this link. It is available every Monday through Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight in the Central time zone.
- For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.
"Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles"
Celebrity chef and "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio remembered Anthony Bourdain on Twitter — but said his chances of resting in peace were "doubtful."
"Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles," Colicchio wrote.
Andrew Zimmern: "Tony was a symphony"
Celebrity chef ANdrew Zimmern said his "heart is truly broken" following the death of Anthony Bourdain.
Other chefs are also tweeting their reactions to Bourdain's death
This astronaut watched Anthony Bourdain's show in space
Retired astronaut Scott Kelly remembered Anthony Bourdain, saying he used to watch the chef's TV show when he was in space.
Here's his full message
Chrissy Teigen: "Thank you for making food so exciting"
Chrissy Teigen, model, Twitter star and cookbook author, just tweeted about Anthony Bourdain, one of her idols: "Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right."
She also retweeted a song Bourdain shared just days ago and wrote she was playing it for him this morning. The song was from a recent episode of "Parts Unknown."
Listen:
Gordon Ramsay shares national suicide hotline number
British chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted two suicide prevention helpline numbers — one for the US and one for the UK — following Anthony Bourdain's death.
"He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," he tweeted.
President Trump reacts to Anthony Bourdain's death
President Trump called Anthony Bourdain's death "very sad" and extended his condolences to the chef's family.
"I think it's very sad. In fact, I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking. When I woke up this morning, Anthony Bourdain is dead. And I enjoyed his show. He was quite a character, I will say. But, I just want to extend my condolences and, also, to the family of Kate Spade."
Designed Kate Spade was found dead on Tuesday.
Look back: Bourdain’s iconic dinner with Obama
Anthony Bourdain dined with then-President Obama in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016.
Over a dish of Bun Cha, Obama shared personal stories and reflected on his own international travels.
Here's how Bourdain described the dinner:
I can tell you that Barack Obama was, in spite of having had a high-ranking leader of the Taliban whacked in Pakistan a few days previous, very relaxed and at ease. He seemed to enjoy himself sitting on a low plastic stool eating noodles and pork bits with chopsticks.I talked to him as a father, as an enthusiast for the region, and he responded with real nostalgia for the Indonesian and Hawaiian street food of his youth.He was funny, quick to laugh. When I asked him if he ever missed being able to go out to a bar, sit down by himself and have a cold beer while listening to old songs on the juke, he smiled and said "in about six months."He put my crew at ease. Was kind to them. So much so that we were not nervous while we were with him.