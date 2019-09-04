Hurricane Dorian threatens the US after devastating the Bahamas
How to help victims of Dorian
Hurricane Dorian has left the Bahamas devastated, with residents reporting widespread damage -- homes ripped apart, water covering everything in its path. Relief organizations are scrambling to help and we're just beginning to understand how bad the damage is.
These satellite pictures of Grand Bahama Island show the enormity of Dorian's devastation
A striking satellite image of Grand Bahama Island shows vast areas of the island under water.
The yellow lines mark where the land was before the storm flooded the area in this stunning before and after comparison of the island.
Georgia's governor expands state of emergency
21 counties in Georgia are now under a state of emergency.
Georgia's Governor Brian P. Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday morning, expanding the state of emergency declared last week to now include Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall, and Ware Counties.
Counties Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, and Wayne counties remain under a state of emergency.
Effects of Hurricane Dorian in Neptune Beach, Florida
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a video showing the arrival of Dorian in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Residents along Florida's coast face mandatory evacuations
Johnny Miller, the mayor of Fernandina Beach, Florida told CNN that the city is prepping for the worst.
"We're starting to feel a little bit of a breeze here now so we expect it to be coming in this afternoon and then going throughout this evening. We've been under mandatory evacuation for days - we look like we're going to take a big hit," Miller told CNN Wednesday.
The city, which is situated between the ocean and a river and is home to more than 12,000 residents, has created large sand barricades across vulnerable swathes of beach in preparation for the storm's arrival.
Miller said that his main concern was over getting people to evacuate before the bridges close.
He added that there's been an "unprecedented response" to the mandatory evacuation.
"We've been through several of these in the past," he added.
In the Bahamas, volunteer rescue teams are working around the clock to save stranded residents
Rescue missions are underway in the Bahamas by civilians who are volunteering to brave treacherous conditions around the island on their own boats and jet skis in an effort to rescue neighbors, friends and strangers.
In Freeport, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann and crew were able to capture these efforts of volunteers, who are working around the clock in harrowing conditions.
The volunteers have been able to save dozens of people who are in “awful shape,” who had been seen swimming in the water, hanging onto roofs, and who had witnessed their relatives carried off by the storm surge.
Intense hurricane conditions are still battering much of the island and several boats and jet skis flipped during the rescue attempts, Oppmann reported.
However, some were hopeful that more rescues would begin Wednesday morning after a coast guard helicopter was seen flying over the island late last night.
South Carolina's Charleston International Airport will close at 3 p.m.
All operations at Charleston International Airport will cease at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the airport said.
Depending on the weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume Friday morning.
The airport said that it strongly recommends that passengers stay in contact with airlines for up to date information on flight operations and cancellations.
Passengers can also check the airline's website for updates.
Queen Elizabeth II sends her condolences over Dorian
Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she is “shocked and saddened” by the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, in a condolence message on Tuesday.
“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort,” the message also said.
More than 7,100 residents without power in Florida
There are more than 7,100 customers without power, according to the Florida Emergency Management.
Majority of the outages are in Brevard County and Indian River County.