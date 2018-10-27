Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogueBy Eric Levenson and Ray Sanchez, CNN
People at Jerusalem’s Western Wall react to synagogue shooting
From Freddy Wheeler
Passers-by at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel reacted Sunday to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting with sadness and support for the victims.
Aviv Herzlich, tour guide: "I was shocked to hear the news. I always had this illusion that Jews in America can feel safe. Actually we were jealous in Israel to see the successful and safe communities in the States and now it seems that all over the world Jews are not so safe, apparently also in America.
Israel Rosenberg: "We are all one nation and what makes us different is that we are really one spirit together. We are one soul so when someone gets hurt in America, everyone in Israel feels it into their soul because we are one connected soul."
Yafit Dana, from Tel Aviv: "It was very unfortunate to hear the news, it was very sad to hear that you have anti-Semitism still in the US these days."
Pittsburgh Mayor calls to remove guns from people with hatred
From Chris Boyette
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was asked if, in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, it was time to talk about removing guns from American society.
"We're dealing with irrational behavior. There is no way that you can rationalize a person walking into a synagogue during services and taking the lives of 11 people," he said.
"We shouldn't be trying to find ways to minimize the dangers that occur from irrational behavior. We should be working to eliminate irrational behavior and the empowerment of people who would seek to cause this type of carnage from continuing.
Why the suspect is charged with hate crimes and not domestic terrorism
The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is being prosecuted as a hate crime, but not as domestic terrorism.
US Attorney Scott Brady explained why: "The distinction between a hate crime and domestic terrorism is a hate crime is where an individual is animated by a hatred or certain animus toward a person of a certain ethnicity or religious faith.
"It becomes domestic terrorism where there's an ideology that that person is then also trying to propagate through violence. We continue to see where that line is. But for now, at this place in our investigation, we're treating it as a hate crime and charging it as such."
The victims of the shooting include a 97-year-old woman and couple in their 80s
Karl Williams, chief medical examiner for Allegheny County, provided the ages, names and locations of the 11 people killed in Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The victims were between 54 and 97 years old and included a pair of brothers and a married couple.
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, Oakland neighborhood, Pittsburgh
- Richard Gottfried, 65, Ross Township
- Rose Mallinger, 97, Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, Edgewood Borough
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, brothers, Squirrel Hill
- Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86, married, Wilkinsburg
- Daniel Stein, 71, Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
- Melvin Wax, 88, Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
- Irving Younger, 69, Mount Washington neighborhood, Pittsburgh
Suspect in synagogue shooting acted alone
Investigators believe the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, Robert Bowers, acted alone in Saturday’s attack that killed 11 people, according to Robert Jones with the FBI.
Jones says there is no evidence to suggest Bowers had an accomplice.
Investigators recovered three Glock handguns and an AR-15 assault rifle at the Tree of Life synagogue, US Attorney Scott Brady said.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring two in his shooting spree at the synagogue. In addition, four police officers responding to the scene were injured during the exchange of gunfire.
Jones praised as heroic the actions of police and SWAT officers who responded.
"Had he made it out of that facility, there is a strong possibility that additional violence would have occurred," he said.
Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
This revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo sends message "Stronger than Hate"
From Shelby Copeland
A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The image is a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo, with the Star of David substituting for the team's yellow star-like design. It's paired with the phrase "Stronger than Hate."
The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET today, and Steelers President Art Rooney II said that there will be a moment of silence and prayer prior to the game.
"Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community," Rooney said.
Suspect told officers he wanted Jews to die
From Kara Devlin and Mark Morales
The Pittsburgh synagogue suspect told a SWAT officer that he wanted all Jews to die and that Jews were committing genocide to his people, according a police criminal complaint filed Saturday evening.
Robert Bowers faces 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of attempted homicide and six counts of aggravated assault.
He killed 11 people -- 3 women and 8 men -- before he was wounded in a shootout with SWAT officers and taken into custody, the complaint states.
Rabbi lamented gun violence in blog post
By Joe Sterling
Just 3 months ago, the Pittsburgh synagogue's rabbi lamented gun violence and failure to tackle it.
Tree of Life Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers wrote: "Despite continuous calls for sensible gun control and mental health care, our elected leaders in Washington knew that it would fade away in time," His blog post was entitled "We Deserve Better."
Slain victims to be ID'd on Sunday
By AnneClaire Stapleton
The names of the deceased victims in the synagogue shooting will be released at 9 a.m. ET Sunday, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto told CNN’s Wolf Bitzer.
The mayor said there was "really strong insistence by the FBI that we identify everybody with 100% accuracy before giving out any information, for the families' sake."
Perduto also said security was being tightened at Islamic centers and any other group that "would feel insecure or would need additional security."
Eleven people were killed and six people were injured when a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, officials said.
The suspect was taken into custody.