Passers-by at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel reacted Sunday to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting with sadness and support for the victims.

Aviv Herzlich, tour guide: "I was shocked to hear the news. I always had this illusion that Jews in America can feel safe. Actually we were jealous in Israel to see the successful and safe communities in the States and now it seems that all over the world Jews are not so safe, apparently also in America.

Israel Rosenberg: "We are all one nation and what makes us different is that we are really one spirit together. We are one soul so when someone gets hurt in America, everyone in Israel feels it into their soul because we are one connected soul."

Yafit Dana, from Tel Aviv: "It was very unfortunate to hear the news, it was very sad to hear that you have anti-Semitism still in the US these days."